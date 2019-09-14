SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Jerry C. Atkin Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $600,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,059,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.22. 161,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.72. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth $20,411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,281.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 210,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

