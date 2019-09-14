SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SITC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,480. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 89,025 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,219,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 731,075 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,231,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

