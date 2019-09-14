SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. 1,237,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.23.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,350,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 589,325 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,231,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 29.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,219,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 731,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,986,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,422,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 244,888 shares in the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.