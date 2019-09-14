Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Sold by Roumell Asset Management LLC

Roumell Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,633 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless makes up 4.7% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 363.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 9,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,977. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $412.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sierra Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

