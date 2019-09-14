Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. 139,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 876.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

