Short Interest in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Drops By 6.3%

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,996,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 7,465,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.59. 1,278,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Workday has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total value of $30,049,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,038,053 shares of company stock worth $191,681,224. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 29.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 950.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.