Short Interest in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Declines By 41.1%

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, CEO Joseph Army purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Also, insider John Landry purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,249.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 86,382 shares of company stock worth $1,165,307. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 12.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158,155 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 496,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 165.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 60.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VAPO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.06. 195,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,562. The company has a market capitalization of $157.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Vapotherm has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $24.63.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
Further Reading: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.