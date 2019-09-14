Short Interest in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Rises By 18.8%

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other United Community Financial news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 424.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 430,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $487.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.52. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

