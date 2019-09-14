Short Interest in TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) Decreases By 7.4%

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,300 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TrovaGene by 320.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 217,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TrovaGene by 55.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TrovaGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROV shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

TROV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 217,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,748. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.31. TrovaGene has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,424.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. Research analysts expect that TrovaGene will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

