Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Declines By 13.4%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 109,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Tantech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,120. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tantech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tantech stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 296.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,788 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Tantech worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

