Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Declines By 13.4%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 109,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of Tantech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,120. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tantech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.
