Short Interest in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Drops By 12.4%

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,428,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 1,631,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. 152,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,293. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYKE. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 160.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

