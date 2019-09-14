Short Interest in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Decreases By 18.7%

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 895,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,163,328 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $164,451,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. 257,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,214. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.32. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.