Short Interest in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Increases By 8.6%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,039,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 2,799,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SEM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 316,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.73%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. JMP Securities raised Select Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $161,277.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $54,624.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,792.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 2,889.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

