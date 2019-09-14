Short Interest in Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) Declines By 7.1%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 2,358,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 27.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:PYX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 245,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Pyxus International has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 68.39% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Pyxus International from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pyxus International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pyxus International by 12,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

