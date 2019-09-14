Short Interest in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Increases By 21.9%

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,683,100 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 26,806,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. 8,583,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,879,757. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.46.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 17.1% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

