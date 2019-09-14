Short Interest in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Increases By 9.3%

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlyle Group L.P. raised its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 31,017,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,896,000 after buying an additional 7,860,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,820,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ONE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 219,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.34. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

