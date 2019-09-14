Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Increases By 10.1%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,565,400 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 4,146,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Lincoln National stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,986. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

