Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Increases By 10.1%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,565,400 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 4,146,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Lincoln National stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,986. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.
LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
