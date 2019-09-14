Short Interest in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Expands By 12.3%

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,862,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 3,438,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LPL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. LG Display has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.89.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). LG Display had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,270 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 23.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,877,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 362,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LG Display by 1,194.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 1,261,470 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth $3,956,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in LG Display by 332.7% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 473,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 364,045 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPL. ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

