Short Interest in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Drops By 5.6%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,100 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 972,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In other news, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $382,299.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $57,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kaman by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kaman by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. Kaman has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.19 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

