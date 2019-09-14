Short Interest in Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Drops By 39.2%

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 502,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 2,857,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 39.8% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948,269 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNCA shares. ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

GNCA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 200,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,572. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.53. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.