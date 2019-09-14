Short Interest in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rises By 22.7%

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 159,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $63,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,517.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 669.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 425.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $328,000. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.00. 76,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.63. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

