Short Interest in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Rises By 11.4%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ENGlobal stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 13,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 9.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 607,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 2.22% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

