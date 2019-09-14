Short Interest in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Decreases By 14.3%

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 915,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,608 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $913,796.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,042. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CW traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.48. The company had a trading volume of 181,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,667. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.92. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $141.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

