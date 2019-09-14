Short Interest in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Drops By 13.4%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,306,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 3,819,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Core Laboratories by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Core Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Core Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. 532,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $122.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLB. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.42.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.