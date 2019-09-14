Short Interest in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expands By 9.5%

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,228,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 15,727,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE CFX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 1,934,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,915. Colfax has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. Colfax’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Colfax by 36.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,952,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,182 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Colfax by 2,068.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Colfax by 427.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,824,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,724 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,060,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
