Short Interest in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expands By 9.5%

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,228,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 15,727,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 1,934,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,915. Colfax has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. Colfax’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $128,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at $808,094.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $529,972.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Colfax by 36.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,952,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,182 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Colfax by 2,068.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Colfax by 427.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,824,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,724 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,060,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

