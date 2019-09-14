Short Interest in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Decreases By 16.8%

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,239,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 9,905,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.94. 863,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Clorox by 209.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 75.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

