Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 19.8%

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 87,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,474,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 175,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $42.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

CMCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

