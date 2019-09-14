Short Interest in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Increases By 12.8%

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,376,900 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 4,768,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAL. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price target on Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 407,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,637. The firm has a market cap of $956.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Caleres has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Caleres by 27.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 175,003 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Caleres by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 1,629.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.