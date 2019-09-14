Seymour Holtzman Buys 25,000 Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Seymour Holtzman purchased 25,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Seymour Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Seymour Holtzman purchased 1,391 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,434.25.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Seymour Holtzman purchased 12,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. 57,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 345,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

