Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQNS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 155,418 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 127.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.67. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,057.55% and a negative net margin of 120.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

