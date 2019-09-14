Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

SXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 164,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,396,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,043,000 after purchasing an additional 134,166 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

