Seeyond Sells 2,970 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,705,000 after buying an additional 95,641 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 48,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,136. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 158,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,397,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Gravanis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $8,886,301. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.