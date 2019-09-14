Seeyond Sells 2,131 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Seeyond cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $60.01. 4,142,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

