Seeyond Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Seeyond lifted its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.76. 1,310,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.