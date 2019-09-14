Seeyond Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $453,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,216,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 280,937 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $156,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,221,000 after purchasing an additional 725,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 7,018,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,829. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

