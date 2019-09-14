Seeyond Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Xerox were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

In related news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. 1,315,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,123. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.