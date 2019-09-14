Seeyond Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.89. 897,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

