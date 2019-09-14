Seeyond Cuts Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Seeyond decreased its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,172,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,539,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mosaic by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after purchasing an additional 819,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 66,312 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Mosaic by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,759,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,062,000 after purchasing an additional 407,876 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $455,353.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 5,585,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,896. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

