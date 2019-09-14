Seeyond Buys Shares of 2,043 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Seeyond purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 213,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,017,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.75.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $7,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,900,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total transaction of $320,575.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,229. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.46. 312,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

