Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,330 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

IYE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 474,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

