Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,172 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.10.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,621. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,846 shares of company stock worth $9,395,534. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

