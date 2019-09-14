Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 204,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 35,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,850,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,108,025. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

