Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 358.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 392,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $42,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,576. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

