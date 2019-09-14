Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.68.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total transaction of $9,827,101.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,778.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,641 shares of company stock worth $16,705,255 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,137. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average of $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.