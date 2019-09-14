Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 354,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,319,000 after acquiring an additional 313,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 95.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 261,650 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.