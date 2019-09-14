Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 283,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

