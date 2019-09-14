Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,187 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.02. 129,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

