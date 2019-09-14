Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 6,519 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 575.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after acquiring an additional 410,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.28. The stock had a trading volume of 645,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $222.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

