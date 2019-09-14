Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,987 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 494.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 65,128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $536.80. The company had a trading volume of 308,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,973. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.68. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $567.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.57, for a total value of $1,076,922.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.58.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

