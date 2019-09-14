Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

SGMS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 663,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,061. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $152,560.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $2,170,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 277.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,983 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 32.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 92.2% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 707.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

